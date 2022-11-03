LNRTA learns about current trends in education Published 2:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Lunenburg-Nottoway Retired Teachers Association (LNRTA) hosted a “Current Trends in Education” presentation facilitated by Dr. Sharon Stanislas and Mrs. Dawn Bacon, Directors of Instruction for Lunenburg County Public Schools on Oct. 20.

LNRTA President Ruby Ingram stated that the event had a two-fold purpose: (1) to keep retired school personnel abreast of the phenomenal growth in education upon the foundation for which they have attributed and (2) to promote ongoing networking between present and retired personnel, as they reflect on the premise that “it takes the whole village to educate our children.” Invited as special guests were school personnel retirees representing former superintendency, central office, principals, guidance counselors, librarians, teachers, nurses, custodians, food service, bus drivers and maintenance employees.

After the presentation, the room echoed with testimonials as retirees expressed treasured contributory memories from years of service to public education. This made for an impactful connection between past and present school personnel. LNRTA welcomes membership to all retired school personnel in Lunenburg and Nottoway counties.