Police still searching for Anatesha Moore

Published 8:30 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Staff Report

Have you seen Anatesha Moore? The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office put out a notice on Thursday, Oct. 27, asking residents if they had seen the 21-year-old. Anatesha Jada’kisse Moore is wanted in connection with Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Filing a False Police Report.

If you know the whereabouts of Moore you are asked to contact Investigator J.B. Tuck with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 542-5141.

Moore is known to frequent the areas of Charlotte County, Lunenburg County, Dinwiddie County and the Richmond area.

More News

Voter registration changes delayed by state error

Central Lunenburg

High School Football Notebook: Central Lunenburg eyes perfect season

Watch out for jumping worms

Moton to host History Day contest

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events