Police still searching for Anatesha Moore Published 8:30 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

Have you seen Anatesha Moore? The Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office put out a notice on Thursday, Oct. 27, asking residents if they had seen the 21-year-old. Anatesha Jada’kisse Moore is wanted in connection with Reckless Handling of a Firearm, Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony, Aggravated Malicious Wounding and Filing a False Police Report.

If you know the whereabouts of Moore you are asked to contact Investigator J.B. Tuck with the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 542-5141.

Moore is known to frequent the areas of Charlotte County, Lunenburg County, Dinwiddie County and the Richmond area.