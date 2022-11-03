Take Your Legislator to School Month Published 3:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has declared November as “Take Your Legislator to School Month.” Lunenburg County Public Schools has invited local residents to come visit on Thursday, Nov. 10, along with legislators, school board members, and board of supervisors members. The district staff said they plan to visit each school that day for a brief presentation. The day will begin as indicated by the schedule below.

Lunenburg Middle School – 9:30 a.m.

Central High School – 9:50 a.m.

Victoria Elementary School – 10:15 a.m.

Kenbridge Elementary School – 10:45 a.m.