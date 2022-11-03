Take Your Legislator to School Month

Published 3:00 pm Thursday, November 3, 2022

By Staff Report

The Virginia School Boards Association (VSBA) has declared November as “Take Your Legislator to School Month.” Lunenburg County Public Schools has invited local residents to come visit on Thursday, Nov. 10, along with legislators, school board members, and board of supervisors members. The district staff said they plan to visit each school that day for a brief presentation. The day will begin as indicated by the schedule below.

Lunenburg Middle School – 9:30 a.m.

Central High School – 9:50 a.m.

Victoria Elementary School – 10:15 a.m.

Kenbridge Elementary School – 10:45 a.m.

More Education

LNRTA learns about current trends in education

CHS Student of the month

Treasures on the Shelves — A time for costumes

Student loan scam warning issued

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events