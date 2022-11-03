White Bird ranked as a top nonprofit Published 10:00 am Thursday, November 3, 2022

Nottoway County based White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue received an honor on Monday. The group was named a “2022 Top-Rated Nonprofit” by GreatNonprofits, a site where charities and nonprofit groups are ranked by community recommendations.

The White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue provides rescue, rehabilitation and rehoming services for Appaloosa horses, and other breeds in desperate need in Virginia and across the states.

Owners and their families are facing difficult economic and health problems, resulting in their having to find safe places for their much-loved equine companions. The rescue promises that all its rescued horse will live the rest of their lives in safety and dignity.

“We are honored to be named a 2021 Top-Rated Nonprofit,” said White Bird President Jorg Huckabee-Mayfield. “We started in 2003 and are thankful for our donors, sponsors and volunteers for continuing to give these horses the care and attention they deserve. As we look forward to the next 20 years, the rescue is already planning to make use of a donated covered arena for volunteer and equine training, and therapeutic handling sessions.”

The Top-Rated Nonprofit Award is based on the rating and number of reviews that the White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue received from volunteers, donors, adopters and aid recipients.

“The White Bird Appaloosa Horse Rescue is a great example of a nonprofit making a real difference in their community,” said CEO of GreatNonprofits Perla Ni. “Their award is well-deserved recognition not only of their work, but the tremendous support they receive, as shown by the many outstanding reviews they have received from people who have direct experience working with the rescue.”

GreatNonprofits is the largest donation website for nonprofits and where people share stories about their personal experiences on more than 1.6 million charities and nonprofits.