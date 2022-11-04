Kenston Forest ends season with top three finish

Published 11:15 am Friday, November 4, 2022

By Staff Report

It’s been a busy and successful season for the Kenston Forest Cross Country team. Led by coaches Angie Calhoun, Ron and Susan Kent, the group ended their season at the VCC Cross Country Meet, hosted by Southampton Academy in late October. Kenston’s varsity boys earned third place at the meet, while the varsity girls earned second.

The junior varsity squad also had a great season, finishing first in every conference meet and in the tournament.

Other runners recognized for their efforts this season were:

• Jake Calhoun – All-Conference

• Jake Calhoun – All-Academic

• Kyle Shaw – All-Conference

• Hannah Shepherd – All-Conference

• Helen Peters – All-Conference

• Libbie Calhoun – All-Academic

• Libbie Calhoun – All-Conference

