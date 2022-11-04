Treasures on the Shelves — Old friends Published 2:30 pm Friday, November 4, 2022

“This little piggy went to market. This little piggy stayed home. This little piggy…..” Wait a minute! This little piggy went to market? Was he going shopping? Or was he… on the menu? I’m sorry! I probably just caused some of you to recontemplate the truths of your youth. Some, like myself, may even be scarred by this thought. It happens.

It also makes me think of another pig named Wilbur. Wilbur was a pig headed for market in the book “Charlotte’s Web”, by E.B. White. My 3rd grade teacher read that book to us. She also read “James and the Giant Peach”, by Roald Dahl. I thought that was cool because my first name is James. Well, it was cool for a 3rd grader!

I also read these books, and others, to my children when they were that age. It is funny how some of these books will stay with you throughout time. They become faithful old friends. And like old friends, it is good to visit them sometimes. Perhaps you can read them to your children or grandchildren. (or nieces and nephews or cats and dogs or whatever). Maybe you want to revisit them for your own personal enjoyment. It is a good thing. And it is ok.

Time spent reading to those you love are bonding moments, never to be forgotten. Revisiting these friends for yourself can be healing moments or just reminders of a simpler time.

Don’t let the favorite books of your youth fade into the past without checking them out one more time. Hey, I think I saw “Tom Sawyer” by Mark Twain over there.

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com.