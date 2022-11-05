Did you know? Published 10:00 am Saturday, November 5, 2022

Real estate remains an especially lucrative investment vehicle. According to the S&P 500 Index, the median return on investment in the United States property market is 8.6 percent. That’s an important consideration for investors who are considering adding income properties to their portfolios. Though the costs associated with income properties can be substantial, the potential rate of return on those properties is significant. Individuals considering an income property investment are urged to speak with a financial advisor, who can shed light on various factors that must be examined prior to purchasing a property. For example, individuals counting on rental property income should familiarize themselves with how that income is taxed before investing.