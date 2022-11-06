A box of love — The hospital bill Published 8:30 am Sunday, November 6, 2022

I love the Lord, because He hath heard my voice and my supplications. Psalm 116:1

The Lord is my strength and my shield; my heart trusts in him, and He helps me. My heart leaps for joy, and with my song I praise Him. Psalm 28:7

Sometimes, we think of the many things Jesus does for us and it warms our heart. On October 28, I received a bill from the hospital saying I owed them $29,022! I knew that had to be incorrect, but what if it wasn’t? It made me nervous and I immediately started calling on the name of Jesus because I had faith that He would fix this.

After I finished calling Jesus, I got on the phone and called my insurance company because like the bible says, Faith without works is dead so although I had the faith, I knew I needed some additional help to get this work done!

After being transferred to various departments and being on hold for over 20 minutes, I finally reached someone who was willing to help. The nice young man said, “how can I help you, Mrs. Simmons?” I told him the hospital was trying to charge me for a bill that I am not responsible for. The young man, whose name is Jimmy, said hold on ma’am and let me do some research. He came back a short while later and said he couldn’t find anything. I told him he needed to find something because I cannot pay that bill.

He laughed and said he understood and put me on hold again to call the hospital. After speaking with the hospital he told me the hospital made a mistake and I would not be charged. I said Thank You Jesus and you too, young man!!! He laughed, made some adjustments on his end and then we hung up.

Praise be to God that He sent someone my way to help me with that bill. While some may say that was just a man doing his job, 1 Thessalonians 5:18 says, “In everything give thanks: for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus concerning you.”

Thank You, Jesus for the many unseen blessings that You give us daily. When we wake up, and even before our feet hit the floor, we thank You for Your love and blessings.

Praise ye the Lord. Praise, O ye servants of the Lord, praise the name of the Lord. Psalm 113:1

Blessed be the name of the Lord from this time forth and for evermore. Psalm 113:2

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.