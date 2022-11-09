Church and Community Events for the week of Nov. 9 Published 3:03 pm Wednesday, November 9, 2022

NOVEMBER 12

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tea Room, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Mama Bribri on Saturday, Nov. 12. Music begins at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 13

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY — Mt. Gazerine Baptist Church, located at 3606 Kenbridge Road in Blackstone, will celebrate its 158th church anniversary on Sunday, Nov. 13, beginning with the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Dr. James Simmons and the New Gilfield RZUA Church of Victoria will also be guests for the anniversary. Mt. Gazerine was organized by faithful African-American Christian pathfinders one year before the Civil War ended. The public is cordially invited to attend and help celebrate this occasion.

FAMILY AND FRIENDS DAY — West Hill Baptist Church will host Family and Friends Day on Sunday, Nov. 13. At 11:45 a.m., Rev. Sandra Hodges Jones, the associate pastor of First Baptist Church of Victoria, will deliver the message. You can also join the Zoom link if you’re unable to attend. Visit thewhbc.com for login information.

NOVEMBER 19

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tea Room, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Keith McFaden on Saturday, Nov. 19. Music begins at 7 p.m.

NOVEMBER 26

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tea Room, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musical group Russell Lynch and The Blue Moon Boys on Saturday, Nov. 26. Music begins at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 2

CHRISTMAS PARADE — The town of Victoria will host its annual Christmas parade on Friday, Dec. 2. The event begins at 7 p.m. at 1809 Main Street.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.