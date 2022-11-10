Bernice Watkins Shelton Published 10:47 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Bernice Watkins Shelton, of Victoria, departed this life at the age of 74 at St. Francis Medical Center in Midlothian on Oct. 28.

She was survived by three daughters, Lisa Reid, Tracey Maddox and Tina Hunter; one brother, Milton Watkins; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

Funeral service was held Friday, Nov. 4, at Unity Baptist Church, Kenbridge. Pastor Ray A. Smith was the Eulogist. Service was under the direction of Charles Thomas, Funeral Director, Thomas Funeral Home, Kenbridge.

