Fuqua School Honor Roll
Published 11:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022
Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/upper school levels for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year. The Honor Roll consists of three categories: High Academic Honors, Academic Honors, and Honors. During the grading period, students who earn all A’s attain High Academic Honors; students with all A’s and B’s attain Academic Honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain Honors. In addition, lower school students must receive no more than two “needs improvement” ratings on those Work Habits and Social Skills that are considered in determining Honor Roll eligibility. Middle and upper school students must earn conduct grades no lower than 2. The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:
HIGH ACADEMIC
HONORS LIST
Grade 4: Emmalyn Allen, Vivian Clark, Berklee Click, Alexis Cook, Jase Crickenberger, Lane Cristo, Mason Fitzgerald, Emerson Martin, Berke Puckett, Lily Kate Schmidt and Kinley Tucker
Grade 5: Jenna Gray, Virginia McWilliams and Ashley Seiler
Grade 6: Megan Allen, Eli Brown, Audrey Dickstein, Alexander Kendall, Jack Porter and Martha Lucy Vincent
Grade 7: Allen Blackman, Collins Easter, Page McWilliams, Maddy Morris, Kenna Schmidt and Wyatt Tucker
Grade 8: Silas Bego, Aviva Bloom, Aubrey Collins, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Colin Jamerson, Caroline Martin, Mary Reagan Phaup, Colton Reynolds and Murphy Witko
Grade 9: Lars Andrews, Bailee Click, Nathan Davis, Elizabeth Franssen, Emma Grant, Mackenzie Hearn, Elizabeth Ledger, Kierston Lee, Ellie McLemore and Corbin Tinsley
Grade 10: Madison Atkins, Marissa Dempsey, Marina Morris, Brandon Seiler and Gracie Shank
Grade 11: Avary Collins, Carter McCarty and Jackson Whaley
Grade 12: Austin Frazier, Tim Holtz, Jordan Ledger, Olivia Lorenzo, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Grace McMichael, Elena Meader, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Grace Puckett and James Royall
ACADEMIC HONORS LIST
Grade 4: Bryant Allen, Ava Bowen, Fields Hicks and James Vaughan
Grade 5: Ford Aldrich, Campbell Frank, Charlotte Frank, Sophie Jamerson, Levi Price, Abigail Satterfield, Kinsley Showalter and Juby Towler
Grade 6: Scott Aldrich, Bradie Allen, Charlie Allen, Thomas Atkins, Alexis Call, Colton Devin, Rocco Fortino, Maddie Fowlkes, Abbi Harris, Leah Hatcher, Carly Hazlegrove, Chole Hearn, Teagan McKinney and Reece Pembelton
Grade 7: Brynn Atkinson, Riley Carter, Alyssa Caruso, Grant Gilliam, Cole Milne and Kyle Redford
Grade 8: Cameron Almeida, Chelsie Branch, Rebekah Call, Hunter Fowlkes, JonMichael Graham, Ainsley Harris, Hunter Hodges, Aidyn Kelly, Kayla Kidd, Cameron Pace, Blair Pembelton and Eden Shank
Grade 9: Rudee Atkinson, Gabriel Cannady, Grace Furman, Johnny Hall, Jackson Hicks and Emma Tucker
Grade 10: Waylon Braun, Candela Dolz, Taylor Elmore, Olivia Fortune, Luke Jarrett, Kaleb Knott, Caroline Krouse, Kaylie Ledger, Josh Milligan, Whitney Orme, Ksenia Popsui, Julian Price, Luke Royall and Isaac Satterfield
Grade 11: Sawyer Furlong, Vivian Gearheart, Hayden Hodges, Aubrie Jefferson, Immanuel Jennings, Sydney McDowell and Sam Minix
Grade 12: Cole Atkins, Caroline Davis, Eva Gee, Kassidy Knott, Callie Major, Matthew Pembelton, Chole Smith, Dalton Tucker, Alex Woods and Chandler Wright
HONORS LIST
Grade 4: Ella Gilliam
Grade 5: Audrey Kott and Serena Lentini
Grade 6: Sarah Vaughan
Grade 9: Jake Gibson
Grade 10: Ransom Clark and Liana Jogand-Portigliatti
Grade 11: Summer Carter and Cole Foster
Grade 12: Shawn Garceau, Ace Gearheart, Evan Nichols, Shane Oettgen and Nate Reed