Fuqua School Honor Roll Published 11:00 am Thursday, November 10, 2022

Fuqua School announces scholastic recognition for the lower/middle/upper school levels for the first quarter of the 2022-2023 academic year. The Honor Roll consists of three categories: High Academic Honors, Academic Honors, and Honors. During the grading period, students who earn all A’s attain High Academic Honors; students with all A’s and B’s attain Academic Honors; and those with a 3.0 GPA with no grade less than a C- for the grading period attain Honors. In addition, lower school students must receive no more than two “needs improvement” ratings on those Work Habits and Social Skills that are considered in determining Honor Roll eligibility. Middle and upper school students must earn conduct grades no lower than 2. The following students are recognized for their academic achievements:

HIGH ACADEMIC

HONORS LIST

Grade 4: Emmalyn Allen, Vivian Clark, Berklee Click, Alexis Cook, Jase Crickenberger, Lane Cristo, Mason Fitzgerald, Emerson Martin, Berke Puckett, Lily Kate Schmidt and Kinley Tucker

Grade 5: Jenna Gray, Virginia McWilliams and Ashley Seiler

Grade 6: Megan Allen, Eli Brown, Audrey Dickstein, Alexander Kendall, Jack Porter and Martha Lucy Vincent

Grade 7: Allen Blackman, Collins Easter, Page McWilliams, Maddy Morris, Kenna Schmidt and Wyatt Tucker

Grade 8: Silas Bego, Aviva Bloom, Aubrey Collins, LottieMae Hazlegrove, Colin Jamerson, Caroline Martin, Mary Reagan Phaup, Colton Reynolds and Murphy Witko

Grade 9: Lars Andrews, Bailee Click, Nathan Davis, Elizabeth Franssen, Emma Grant, Mackenzie Hearn, Elizabeth Ledger, Kierston Lee, Ellie McLemore and Corbin Tinsley

Grade 10: Madison Atkins, Marissa Dempsey, Marina Morris, Brandon Seiler and Gracie Shank

Grade 11: Avary Collins, Carter McCarty and Jackson Whaley

Grade 12: Austin Frazier, Tim Holtz, Jordan Ledger, Olivia Lorenzo, Holt Mason, Rachel Mason, Grace McMichael, Elena Meader, Kendall Moore, Grayson Newcomb, Grace Puckett and James Royall

ACADEMIC HONORS LIST

Grade 4: Bryant Allen, Ava Bowen, Fields Hicks and James Vaughan

Grade 5: Ford Aldrich, Campbell Frank, Charlotte Frank, Sophie Jamerson, Levi Price, Abigail Satterfield, Kinsley Showalter and Juby Towler

Grade 6: Scott Aldrich, Bradie Allen, Charlie Allen, Thomas Atkins, Alexis Call, Colton Devin, Rocco Fortino, Maddie Fowlkes, Abbi Harris, Leah Hatcher, Carly Hazlegrove, Chole Hearn, Teagan McKinney and Reece Pembelton

Grade 7: Brynn Atkinson, Riley Carter, Alyssa Caruso, Grant Gilliam, Cole Milne and Kyle Redford

Grade 8: Cameron Almeida, Chelsie Branch, Rebekah Call, Hunter Fowlkes, JonMichael Graham, Ainsley Harris, Hunter Hodges, Aidyn Kelly, Kayla Kidd, Cameron Pace, Blair Pembelton and Eden Shank

Grade 9: Rudee Atkinson, Gabriel Cannady, Grace Furman, Johnny Hall, Jackson Hicks and Emma Tucker

Grade 10: Waylon Braun, Candela Dolz, Taylor Elmore, Olivia Fortune, Luke Jarrett, Kaleb Knott, Caroline Krouse, Kaylie Ledger, Josh Milligan, Whitney Orme, Ksenia Popsui, Julian Price, Luke Royall and Isaac Satterfield

Grade 11: Sawyer Furlong, Vivian Gearheart, Hayden Hodges, Aubrie Jefferson, Immanuel Jennings, Sydney McDowell and Sam Minix

Grade 12: Cole Atkins, Caroline Davis, Eva Gee, Kassidy Knott, Callie Major, Matthew Pembelton, Chole Smith, Dalton Tucker, Alex Woods and Chandler Wright

HONORS LIST

Grade 4: Ella Gilliam

Grade 5: Audrey Kott and Serena Lentini

Grade 6: Sarah Vaughan

Grade 9: Jake Gibson

Grade 10: Ransom Clark and Liana Jogand-Portigliatti

Grade 11: Summer Carter and Cole Foster

Grade 12: Shawn Garceau, Ace Gearheart, Evan Nichols, Shane Oettgen and Nate Reed