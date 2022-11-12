State police continue to investigate Lunenburg County homicide Published 7:05 pm Saturday, November 12, 2022

VICTORIA – Virginia State Police are investigating a Lunenburg County homicide, after a shallow grave was discovered Friday night.

According to State Police officials, the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office received a call around 9 p.m. Friday, alerting them to a shallow grave in the 200 block of Sean Way. Human remains were recovered from the grave and taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond. Those remains will be examined and undergo an autopsy to determine cause of death and be identified.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the death is being investigated as a homicide,” said Corinne Geller. She works as public relations director for Virginia State Police.

Geller said the investigation into the Lunenburg County homicide is ongoing, with help from the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and the Kenbridge Police Department.

Anyone with any information about this incident is encouraged to call the Virginia State Police at 434-352-7128 or by dialing #77 or emailing us at questions@vsp.virginia.gov; or call 911 to reach the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office.