The Word — We all just need to listen Published 8:00 am Sunday, November 13, 2022

Social media celebrity, Justin “Danger” Nunley, has close to 5.5 million fans who watch his daily videos. The vast majority of his comedic short clips have him stating some random fact that folks most likely didn’t know about.

Before giving this random fact he has become known for saying, “LISTEN” in his southern accent. This 39 year old Florida pitching coach has tons of people (close to 5.5 million as mentioned) tuning in daily to see what random fact or funny anecdote will be told for the day, and ending by saying “now you do” afterwards.

LISTEN…did you know that, that is exactly what most people are needing but lacking? Someone who will simply…LISTEN. Research shows that on average, people hear between 20,000-30,000 words every single day. On average, someone is able to listen to around 450 words per minute.

Of all these words…you only remember about 17% to 25% depending on your age, level of focus, activities and more.

LISTEN…did you know that the average person spends between 70% to 80% of their day in some form of communication and about 55% of their time listening? Now you do.

LISTEN…did you know that listening to nagging or complaining for 30 minutes or more can cause damage to the portion of your brain that handles problem solving skills? Now you do. Quick side note…ladies, if you’re complaining that he doesn’t listen, the poor man could just be more brain dead than you thought from having to hear nagging or complaining for more than 30 minutes. Just sayin.

LISTEN…The most powerful way to help someone who is dealing with stress or anxiety or struggling in some way is to…are you ready for this… LISTEN. Listening to someone goes a long way. Notice I didn’t say that the most powerful way to help is to give advice or correct ideas or judge them or critique them. There is a time and place for everything, and at first when striving to help someone who is hurt or struggling, giving your 2 cents isn’t the time nor the place. What they need is for you to….LISTEN. When you listen to folks, they begin to heal as soon as they feel they are being heard.

Step outside your comfort zone. Pull your lips tight when the urge to give your opinions hit. The old adage of “people don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care” is so true. Check out Philippians 2:3-4 In Matthew 11:15, Jesus said “whoever has ears let them hear”. So… LISTEN. It can help save someone’s life. (Above stats from: creditdonkey.com)

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail. com.