Body found in shallow grave believed to be missing Kenbridge teen Published 1:02 pm Tuesday, November 15, 2022

A body found in a shallow grave in Lunenburg County is believed to be that of a Kenbridge teen reported missing on Nov. 2.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a shallow grave discovered in the 200 block of Seay Way in Lunenburg County.

Human remains were recovered from the grave and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the death is being investigated as a homicide,” said VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller.

According to the AWARE Foundation, Inc., the body is believed to be that of 17-year-old Cion ‘CC” Carroll, based on evidence at the scene. Carroll was reported missing on Nov. 2, around 10 p.m., from his residence near Poorhouse Road in Kenbridge.

“His phone was last pinged at a location of a home belonging to a registered sex offender,” the AWARE Foundation said in a statement. “After that ping, his phone went dead.”

The Roanoke-based AWARE Foundation helps families find missing loved ones, especially children and teens. The group partners with law enforcement agencies to make that happen, assisting in cases like this one.

Waiting for confirmation

On Tuesday morning, Geller said officials couldn’t say for certain yet that the body found belonged to the Kenbridge teen. She added that VSP was still awaiting confirmation of positive identification from the medical examiner.

“The investigation remains ongoing at this time with the assistance of the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office and Kenbridge Police Department,” Geller said.

State police are pursuing various leads and are still encouraging anyone with information to please contact us at (434)352-7128 or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

Geller gave no further details.

A Tuesday afternoon call to the Kenbridge Police Department provided no further information. Police Chief Ben Barnes said he had no comment until the identification of the body was positively identified, which could take several more days.