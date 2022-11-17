Legislators visit schools Published 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

1 of 3

The Virginia School Boards Association has declared November as “Take Your Legislator to School Month.”

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) invited legislators to visit each school on Thursday, Nov. 10, with the goal of building to stronger relationships between schools and legislators.

On Thursday Senator Frank Ruff, Delegate Tommy Wright, and Delegate Otto Wachsmann took part in the event. Local officials Mike Hankins with the Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Tracy Gee joined as well. LCPS School Board Chairman Kathy Coffee and School Board Members Ruby Ingram and Shannon Hinkle were also present.

The group visited all four schools which each had wonderful student-driven presentations and tours.

At Luenburg Middle School STEM projects, 3D printing, and Hispanic Heritage Month were the focus. Charger Athletes, our unique aquaponics program, our school-based enterprises, service learning project, and other aspects of work-based learning were on display at Centeral High School. Guests enjoyed refreshments provided by school-based enterprise, “The Bean Machine,” the CHS Coffee Shop for Staff.

At Victorica Elementary, students took visitors to various stations highlighting circuits and sound as well as other student projects and initiatives.

At Kenbridge Elementary Student Council Members took visitors on a tour of the school and pointed out student projects displayed in the hallways.