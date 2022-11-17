Legislators visit schools
Published 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022
Group photo taken at Central High School includes, from left, front row, J. Alexander, K. Jeter, A. Robertson, M. Alvarez, J. Ramos-Montez, T. Hines Front Row standing from left to right: LCPS School Board Member Ruby Ingram, County Administrator Tracy Gee, A. Hoover, A. White-Freeman, R. Streat, H. Routt, J. Aceto, J. Callaham, J. Sheets, CHS Principal Michelle Howell, Marketing Teacher Jamie Buchanan. Back row, LCPS Assistant Superintendent James Abernathy, LCPS Superintendent Charles Berkley, Delegate Tommy Wright, Delegate Otto Wachsmann, Senator Frank Ruff, LCPS Chairman of the School Board Kathy Coffee, CTE Coordinator Karen McGrath, Board of Supervisors Member Mike Hankins, Director of Secondary Curriculum and Instruction Dr. Sharon Stanislas.
The Gratitude Station: From left, facing the camera, LCPS School Board Member Shannon Hinkle, Delegate Tommy Wright, Senator Frank Ruff, Delegate Otto Wachsmann and Jaking Meredith. Student closest to the camera is Spiro Garrett. The rest of the students at that station, but not pictured were Ella Parrish, Madison Tybring and Kelsey Reed.
Group photo taken at Lunenburg Middle School includes, from left, front row, County Administrator Tracy Gee; LCPS Chairman of the School Board Kathy Coffee; Ricky Ramirez, Samantha Gustaf, Alycia Streat, Lane Bolter, LMS Principal Michelle Jones-Finney, LCPS School Board Member Shannon Hinkle. Back row, LCPS Superintendent Charles Berkley, Delegate Otto Wachsmann, LCPS School Board Member Ruby Ingram, Board of Supervisors Member Mike Hankins, Delegate Tommy Wright, Senator Frank Ruff, Director of Secondary Curriculum & Instruction Dr. Sharon Stanislas and LCPS Assistant Superintendent James Abernathy.
The Virginia School Boards Association has declared November as “Take Your Legislator to School Month.”
Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) invited legislators to visit each school on Thursday, Nov. 10, with the goal of building to stronger relationships between schools and legislators.
On Thursday Senator Frank Ruff, Delegate Tommy Wright, and Delegate Otto Wachsmann took part in the event. Local officials Mike Hankins with the Board of Supervisors and County Administrator Tracy Gee joined as well. LCPS School Board Chairman Kathy Coffee and School Board Members Ruby Ingram and Shannon Hinkle were also present.
The group visited all four schools which each had wonderful student-driven presentations and tours.
At Luenburg Middle School STEM projects, 3D printing, and Hispanic Heritage Month were the focus. Charger Athletes, our unique aquaponics program, our school-based enterprises, service learning project, and other aspects of work-based learning were on display at Centeral High School. Guests enjoyed refreshments provided by school-based enterprise, “The Bean Machine,” the CHS Coffee Shop for Staff.
At Victorica Elementary, students took visitors to various stations highlighting circuits and sound as well as other student projects and initiatives.
At Kenbridge Elementary Student Council Members took visitors on a tour of the school and pointed out student projects displayed in the hallways.