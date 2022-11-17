Tigers lose in ‘The Game’ Published 11:00 am Thursday, November 17, 2022

Fifth-year quarterback Tanner Bernard passed for a game-high 203 yards and one touchdown, but Hampden-Sydney College fell just short Saturday. The Tigers dropped a 38-17 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) football decision at home to No. 16 Randolph-Macon College in the 127th edition of “The Game”.The host Tigers trailed 24-17 after three quarters, before the visiting Yellow Jackets scored two fourth-quarter touchdowns en route to their road win. H-SC completes the 2022 season with a final record of 5-5 overall, including 4-3 in the ODAC, while R-MC finishes the regular season unbeaten at 10-0 overall, 7-0 in the ODAC.