A Box of Love — Lift Jesus Published 8:05 am Sunday, November 20, 2022

I will praise Thee, O Lord, with my whole heart; I will shew forth all Thy marvelous works. — Psalm 9:1

Jesus is our light and salvation; we do not have to worry about Him holding our hands. When Jesus is the strength of our lives, He takes care of everything for us.

We will praise the Lord and call upon His Holy name. Lift His name to a dying world; tell the world that Jesus is our Savior and that He will protect us from all unseen dangers.

Jesus said, “Trust Me.” But first, we must know who Jesus/God is. God is Lord; He made us, and we are His people and the sheep of His pasture, as a shepherd loves and protects his sheep. Jesus does the same for us. Each time we stray, He brings us back because of His love for us.

Tell the world of Jesus’ goodness. Tell the world how He saved us from our sins and how Jesus made a way out of our situations. How many times have we been in trouble because we did not Listen?

The Bible says I will give thanks to the Lord because of His righteousness. I will sing the praises of the name of the Lord, Most High.

“When I consider thy heavens, the work of Thy fingers, the moon and the stars, which Thou hast ordained. The fowl of the air, and the fish of the sea, and whatsoever passeth through the paths of the sea. O Lord our Lord, how excellent is Thy name in all the earth!” — Psalm 8:3-4,9

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.