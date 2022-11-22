Lunenburg County Public Schools to install security measures Published 1:21 am Tuesday, November 22, 2022

VICTORIA – Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) has been awarded $169,600 as part of the Virginia Department of Education (VDOE) School Security Equipment Grants.

According to the Department of Education, this grant will be used to protect students, faculty and visitors at Kenbridge Elementary, Lunenburg Middle and Victoria Elementary.

LCPS was one of 43 schools and 90 divisions to receive the grant.

According to Lunenburg County Public Schools administration, the grant will be used to cover the cost of installing keyless entry and cameras in the three schools.

“The systems and equipment purchased through these grants will help school divisions control access to school buildings, respond quickly to emergencies and maintain orderly learning environments for students,” Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow said. “Every student and every teacher should feel safe in their classrooms, during school activities and when traveling to and from school. In many cases, the equipment purchased addresses vulnerabilities identified in annual school security audits.”

The criteria for making the awards — developed by VDOE and the Virginia Department of Criminal Justice Services — give priority to schools most in need of modern security equipment, schools with relatively high numbers of offenses, schools with equipment needs identified by a school security audit, and schools in divisions least able to afford security upgrades.

The VDOE says the grants can be used to pay for voice and video internal communication systems, mass notification systems, security card access systems, visitor ID badging systems, surveillance cameras, two-way radios, security vestibules, interior school bus cameras, two-way radios for buses and other security enhancements.