DAR meeting ‘comes up roses’ Published 11:04 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

The national flower of the United States of America is the rose. The proclamation naming it the national flower in 1986 read, ”More often than any other flower, we hold the rose dear as the symbol of life and love and devotion, of beauty and eternity.” Thus it was fitting that members of the local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution learned more about roses during their Oct. meeting in Victoria.

Members of the William Taylor Chapter welcomed two experienced growers of roses to present a fascinating program. Julie Ashman of Amelia County, a new member of the DAR chapter, grows 150 roses on her family farm. Joan Reid, an avid gardener since youth, grows over 200 roses, an outgrowth of a project to restore her family’s formal rose garden. Both ladies are active members of the Richmond Rose Society and the American Rose Society.

Ashman often writes articles for rose and garden publications and enjoys giving presentations. Reid meanwhile has an additional passion for photography and has won numerous awards for her photography as well her roses. Both ladies shared their areas of expertise with the group. Ashman gave wonderful tips on the cultivation of roses and ways to keep them healthy and flourishing, while Reid concentrated on tips for taking successful photographs of roses, using her own photographs as examples.