Investigation continues into homicide Published 8:30 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

An investigation into a body discovered in a shallow grave on Nov. 11 is still ongoing, according to the Virginia State Police. No arrests have been made and no more information has been released in the case.

Over the past week, The K-V Dispatch has received numerous calls and Facebook messages asking why it appeared the case was at a standstill. The simple answer is that as of press time on Monday, Nov. 21, the Virginia State Police has not released additional information concerning the case nor has the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond released a positive identification of the body.

According to a release from the Virginia State Police (VSP), at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a shallow grave discovered in the 200 block of Seay Way in Lunenburg County.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the death is being investigated as a homicide,” said VSP Public Relations Director Corinne Geller.

Although there has been no positive identification, the body is believed to be that of a Kenbridge teen who was reported missing on Nov. 2.

According to the AWARE Foundation, Inc., 17-year-old, Cion “CC” Carroll was reported missing on Nov. 2, around 10:00 p.m., from his residence near Poorhouse Road in Kenbridge. His phone was last pinged at a location of a home belonging to a registered sex offender. After that ping, his phone went dead.

In an interview last week, Geller said state police were pursuing various leads and encouraging anyone with information to contact them at (434) 352-7128 or by emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov.