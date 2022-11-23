Recreation Center holds fundraiser Published 10:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

A Winter Scene Attic Window throw quilt is being raffled as a fundraiser for the Kenbridge Recreation Center. Tickets are $1 or 6 for $5. Tickets are available at the Ripberger Public Library, the Victoria Public Library and the Kenbridge Town Office, or you can contact a KRC Committee member. The quilt will be on display in the Kenbridge Recreation Center at the Holiday Extravaganza on Saturday, Dec. 3. Raffle tickets will also be available. You do not have to be present to win. The drawing will be held on Sunday, Dec. 17.