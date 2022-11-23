Student artists honored at Longwood Published 1:00 pm Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Students from Lunenburg County and across the region brought parents, grandparents and other family members to a celebration on Sunday, Nov. 6 at Longwood University. The Longwood Center for Visual Arts, in connection with the College of Education held a reception for the artists of this year’s Area Youth Art Exhibit.

The event, which took place in the Hull Building on campus, consisted of selected works from local students. This was a very select group, with only 22 students making the list, out of six counties and more than 20 school districts.

This is a tradition that stretched back more than 20 years. Each fall, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts and Longwood’s College of Education, Health, and Human Services partner on the project. One piece of artwork is selected from each of the schools that participate in LCVA’s “Start with Art, Learn for Life” project. The works selected for the highlights exhibition are then displayed on Longwood’s campus in the Hull Education building for one year.

“The LCVA looks forward to collaborating with Longwood’s College of Education, Health, and Human Services on this exhibition every year,” LCVA Director of Education Emily Grabiec. “There are so many talented student artists in our community and it is wonderful to be able to celebrate their many achievements. The opening reception is truly such a joyful day.”

Here’s a list of this year’s honorees:

Amelia County: Blake Rice, Todd Spurlock, Abagayle Theriot.

Buckingham County: Jasmine Allen, Zoee Stinson

Charlotte County: Brianna Hobart, Durron Mosley

Cumberland County: Jalil Watson

Lunenburg County: Kaliyah Streat

Nottoway County: Hannah Greene, Ashlyn Price, Caroline Schutt and Olivia Shorter

Prince Edward County: Piper Hennings and Edwin Sanchez

Amelia Academy: Molly Lane

Andy Taylor Center: Jackson Sandow

Central CA Christian School: Violet Hill

Fuqua Schools: Caleb Eason

Five Forks Academy: Rose Baker

Jones Family Home School: Graham Jones

Kendrick Home School: Dempsey Kendrick