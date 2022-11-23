Students honored for perfect SOL scores Published 8:00 am Wednesday, November 23, 2022

Lunenburg County Public Schools (LCPS) has something to be proud of when it comes to student success.

The division has had six of its students receive perfect scores on the most recent Standards of Learning (SOL) test.

The students were recognized for their achievements during the Monday, Nov. 14, school board meeting.

The following students were awarded a certificate in recognition of receiving a perfect score.

Nicholas Burdge – Virginia Studies, Michael Elliott – Math, Kiersten Layton – Reading, Colby Medlin – Virginia Studies, Cannon Anderson – Virginia Studies and Joy Robertson – Civics 8 and Writing 8.

Standards of Learning assessments in English reading, mathematics, science and history/social science are made up of 35-50 items or questions that measure content knowledge, scientific and mathematical processes, reasoning and critical thinking skills.

English writing skills are measured with a two-part assessment that includes multiple-choice items and an essay.

Student performance is graded on a scale of 0-600, with 400 representing the minimum level of acceptable proficiency and 500 representing advanced proficiency.

On English reading and mathematics tests, the Board of Education has defined three levels of student achievement: basic, proficient, and advanced, with essential describing progress toward proficiency.