Treasures on the Shelves — I am thankful Published 3:05 pm Wednesday, November 30, 2022

A few nights ago, my family and I watched a 2013 animated movie called “Free Birds”. The movie is about two turkeys. One is Reggie, the presidential pardoned turkey and the other is Jake, a self-proclaimed commando turkey on a mission. This unlikely pair travel back in time to the year 1621 to try to prevent their feathered ancestors from becoming the main dish at the first Thanksgiving, thus setting a precedent for the years to follow. Good movie!

I mentioned this because this is the time of year for Thanksgiving and Christmas and all the good things and feelings that go along with the holiday season. Here in America, we should be thankful for all of the opportunities available to us. Many people in the world today cannot say that. We are a blessed society to enjoy the freedoms that we have. And the opportunities, resources, and services available to us are beyond comparison in many places.

This is where the library comes into the conversation. You knew I was going to get to that eventually!

There are many reasons to be thankful for your local public library. The Lunenburg County Public Library System is made up of 2 branches, Ripberger Public Library in Kenbridge, and Victoria Public Library in Victoria. Whichever branch you choose to use is a wonderful source of information, books, computer access, DVDs, and many programs available to all ages. We have friendly and knowledgeable staff ready to help. There is much that our patrons can be thankful for.

The library staff enjoys the wonderful support of our Board of Trustees, Friends organization, local governments, the community, and our patrons. We have enjoyed an amazing increase in our programming over the past year, which we are very thankful for. We may not be a large system but, with everyone’s help and support, we will continue to strive to provide the resources and space for continued quality services to our community. Thank you all so much!

Be good!

J.B. Crenshaw is the library director for Lunenburg County Public Library System. He can be reached at jbcrenshaw.lcpls@gmail.com