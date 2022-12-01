A Box of Love — Not in our time, but his time Published 12:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022

“Give ear to my words, O Lord, consider my meditations.” Psalm 5:1

Has there ever been a time when you were in trouble and it seemed Jesus had left you? Last week, I received the scare of my life, well maybe not my life but it was frightening. I am taking a computer course and while attending school again is difficult at any age, at 85, it is really a challenge. But Jesus has given me a healthy mind, so when I feel like quitting, I consistently remind myself that this is what I asked Jesus for.

Back to last week’s trauma. My day began with me having a conversation with Jesus and then I got on my computer. That’s when my problems began. My computer told me I didn’t have access to Google which was strange because I used it the day before. I turned the computer off and restarted it, but it said the same thing. Finally, after multiple tries, Google came up but everything I wrote for my class the day prior had disappeared, I lost everything. The second day was no better. I was frustrated because I was praying and talking to Jesus, but it seemed Jesus had left me. On the third day, I was climbing the walls and redoing the work.

I reached out to my daughters and they told me to save my work which I did, but wouldn’t you know it, once again I lost everything again. I continued to restart the computer and talk to Jesus, but He seemed to have forgotten me. I became annoyed, but I never gave up hope that Jesus would answer my cry. I realized Jesus would not help me until He was ready. So, I said Jesus, I don’t know how or why You are not helping me, but I know that You will, so I’m getting off the computer and will try again later. Lying in bed, Jesus said, “You are doing it incorrectly” and showed me what I was doing wrong. I began to cry out, Thank You, Jesus! I retrieved my work and managed to turn my assignment in on time.

Jesus does everything in His Time, not ours, even when He is helping us. All the time, I was frustrated, but I never gave up the hope that Jesus would not help me. Sometimes, we must talk to ourselves whenever it seems Jesus is not listening to our prayers. We must know that Jesus’ time is not our time.

“One day to Him is a thousand years, but it is twenty-four hours to us.” — Psalm 90:4

We must always stand on Jesus’ Words for comfort. Always believe no matter the situation, Jesus will always come through.

“Be strong and of a good courage, fear not, nor be afraid of them; for the Lord thy God, He it is that doth go with thee; He will not fail thee, nor forsake thee.” — Deuteronomy 31:6

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.