Colonial Dames visit Millbrook in Nottoway Published 1:04 pm Friday, December 2, 2022

Members of the local Meherrin chapter of the Colonial Dames spent part of Sunday, Nov. 20 at “Millbrook”, the antebellum home of Mr. and Mrs. Monty Stokes. The property is a lovely 1803 historic home and farm plantation in rural Nottoway County. This fine old plantation home, which has been beautifully restored by the owners, is listed on the US National Register of Historic Places and on the Virginia Landmarks Register. Members who enjoyed the owners’ hospitality were, from left, Mary Dunn of Kenbridge, Tammy Gaulding of Lunenburg, President Lucy Currin of Lunenburg, Betty Winn of Alberta, Cathie Abernathy of Gasburg, Secretary/Registrar Diane Daniel of Alberta, Merny Erby of Victoria and Vice-President Anne Hamlett of Victoria.