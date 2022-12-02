Shula Fierce Davis Published 10:43 am Friday, December 2, 2022

Shula Fierce Davis, 99 of Henderson, North Carolina, entered eternal rest on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at her residence. Mrs. Davis was born in Rehoboth on March 22, 1923 to the late Rev. Samuel A. and Alice Hayes Fierce.

She was a graduate of Lunenburg High School, Victoria. Mrs. Davis attended St. Paul’s College and Virginia Union University, where she earned her Bachelors of Science in Mathematics. She furthered her education at Virginia State College and earned a Master’s Degree in Secondary Education in Mathematics. She was a former mathematics teacher in Lunenburg and Loudoun County, retiring after 35 years of service.

Mrs. Davis was a member of Bethany Baptist Church in Kenbridge. In her spare time, she enjoyed community work and travel.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Davis was preceded in death by her husband, Leroy Davis, four brothers and six sisters.

She leaves to cherish her loving memory her niece, Anita Yvonne Ballard-Jones and a vast number of other loving relatives and caring friends.

Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m., Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bethany Baptist Church, Kenbridge, with Rev. Carlton O. Clark Jr. officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Public viewing will begin on Saturday from 10 a.m. until service time.

Arrangements are by Giles-Harris Funeral Home and Cremation Service, Chase City. Online condolences may be expressed at www.harrisfhc.com.