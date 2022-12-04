The Word — I can’t be everywhere at once Published 8:00 am Sunday, December 4, 2022

Shew! Holidays…am I right?!?! With Thanksgiving last week, Advent began this past Sunday, Christmas just 3 weeks way, New Years a week after that…Shew! This time of year is overwhelming at times, ain’t it (as if the rest of the year isn’t)?! From parties to get togethers, work to plays, family and friends to shop for and visit and so much more….(say it with me now) …SHEW!

Am I the only one who feels guilty if I can’t be everywhere all the time for everyone? Over the years I have missed ball games, family get togethers, events with my “kids” because of ministry and work. Don’t let my family know this…but I have struggled at times in my car driving away from spending time with them.

There have been times I have sat with families in need and my mind is anywhere but there and I pray for guidance and help to stay focused on the “task at hand”. And this time of year? Don’t get me started on missing folks at family get togethers or parties or events that I won’t be able to see.

I read a story recently that had a true “awe” factor. It was a story written by a wife who told of something she started doing as a cute thing between her and her husband. She bit his sandwiches while packing his lunch. She loved to join him for lunch on his job sites. He told her how lunch tasted better when you share it with someone you love (awe). One day while making his lunch for him, knowing she wouldn’t be able to join him that day, she took a bite of his sandwich while packing it. When he came home he told her how someone had taken a bite of his sandwich. She confessed to the bite saying since she knew she couldn’t be there she had bitten his sandwich so he would know she was “still joining him” (AWE!). She ended this story by telling how to this day she still takes a bite out of his sandwich while packing his lunch and he comes home smiling and saying how he noticed she joined him for lunch again.

This time of year can be overwhelming. Life itself can be overwhelming. Struggling with not being where we wish or not having the ones we wish by our side can be overwhelming.

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in Him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit (Romans 15:13, NIV).”

Breath in. Breath out. Keep pushing forward. But, find rest in Him.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church.