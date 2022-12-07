Body identified in murder investigation Published 8:00 am Wednesday, December 7, 2022

A body found in a shallow grave in mid-November has been confirmed to be that of a missing 17-year-old male.

On Monday, Dec. 5, Virginia State Police (VSP) Public Relations Director Corinne Geller released a statement confirming the identification.

“The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond has identified the remains recovered from a shallow grave Nov. 11, as being a 17-year-old male.”

According to a release from the VSP at approximately 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 11, the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a shallow grave discovered in the 200 block of Seay Way in Lunenburg County.

Human remains were recovered from the grave and transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Richmond for examination, autopsy and positive identification.

“Based on evidence collected at the scene and the condition of the body, the death is being investigated as a homicide,” said Geller.

Shortly after the investigation began, according to the AWARE Foundation, Inc., the body was believed to be that of 17-year-old Cion ‘CC” Carroll, based on evidence at the scene. Carroll was reported missing on Nov. 2, around 10 p.m., from his residence near Poorhouse Road in Kenbridge.

“His phone was last pinged at a location of a home belonging to a registered sex offender,” the AWARE Foundation said in a statement. “After that ping, his phone went dead.”

According to VSP, the homicide is still being investigated and no arrests have been made at this point.

In addition to the homicide, VSP continues to pursue various leads related to the Nov. 18 shooting of a 54-year-old Lunenburg County resident.

At approximately 7:45 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, the Lunenburg County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call for a residence on Busy Lane.

According to VSP, responding EMS and law enforcement found a 54-year-old male outside his residence suffering from a gunshot wound.

State police are searching for two individuals believed to be responsible for the shooting and who were seen running from the scene.

“No descriptions of the two individuals are available and at this stage of the investigation, the shooting appears to have been an isolated and targeted incident,” Geller said.

Anyone with information about the Nov. 11 homicide or the Nov. 18 shooting is encouraged to contact law enforcement by calling 911 or the Virginia State Police at (434) 352-3478 or emailing questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Anonymous tips are welcome.