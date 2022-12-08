CHS names December Student of the Month Published 4:00 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

Central High School (CHC) has announced the December Student of the Month as Christopher Isaiah Kidd. Isaiah is currently an 11th Grader at CHS. He is the son of Rebecca Nowlin and Pete Daniel of Victoria. His teachers describe him as an exceptional student in and out of the classroom. Isaiah is a CHS Scholastic Bowl Team member and has recently enjoyed serving as the manager for the football team this past fall. In addition, Isaiah enjoys cooking, and upon graduating, he plans to attend a culinary arts program to become a chef. His hobbies include listening to older music and playing video games. His favorite classes in school are his Culinary classes.