Investigation continues into Blackstone Road accident

Published 11:33 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Brian Carlton

Blackstone Road

Virginia State Police (VSP) officials say a Dec. 2 crash at the intersection of Blackstone Road and Fletcher Chapel Road is still under investigation. 

Troopers were called in at 7:51 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 2 to a single-car crash at the intersection. According to VSP Public Relations Coordinator Shelby Crouch, a 2007 Mercedes-Benz S550 was traveling west on Fletcher Chapel Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign. Instead, the vehicle traveled across Blackstone Road and into the wood line, striking a ditch and several trees. 

The driver, 36-year-old Blackstone resident DeShane D. Henderson, died on the way to the hospital. Crouch said he had been wearing a seatbelt and it’s still unknown what caused the accident.

