Tigers finish seventh in Yellow Jacket Invitational Published 3:48 pm Thursday, December 8, 2022

After two days of the Yellow Jacket Invitational, the Hampden-Sydney College swim team finished in 7th place with 385 points, adding 140 points to their first day total Sunday morning at SwimRVA.

In the first event of the morning for the Tigers, sophomore Quinn Hardimon (Alexandria) had the best time of 2:10.29, good for 13th place in the 200 Yard Backstroke.

Sophomore Cody Carnes was the top finisher for H-SC in the 100 Yard Freestyle, placing 12th with a time of 50.13 seconds. Just over a second behind him was senior Braxton Psuik finishing 18th with a time of 51.41 seconds. Finishing in 22nd for the Tigers was sophomore Matt Brooks with a time of 52.49 seconds followed by junior Patrick Duffy in 27th with a 54.07 second time. Sophomore Kevin Busch, sophomore Carson Mann and freshman Rahul Parekh finished 30th, 31st, and 32nd, with times of 1:02.82, 1:04.96 and 1:23.11 respectively.

Of the three Tigers that competed in the 200 Yard Breaststroke, sophomore Cole Renfrow finished with the best time of 2:40.00 which was good for 17th place. Freshman Jackson Piazza finished in 20th with a 2:49.21, while sophomore Trey Craft finished 21st with a time of 3:01.39.

Sophomore Charles Adams was the only Tiger competing in the 200 Yard Butterfly, where he finished in 17th place with a time of 2:33.61.

The final event of the invitational was the 400 Yard Freestyle Relay, that saw H-SC enter two teams to compete. The foursome of Hardimon, Psuik, Brooks, and Carnes took home a top 10 finish for the Tigers with a 10th place finish, following their time of 3:25.80. Three spots behind them in 13th place was the team of Renfrow, sophomore Brandon Hyde, Duffy, and senior Andrew Rehak with their time of 3.38.29.

The Tigers will be back in action following the New Year, then they travel to Ferrum College for an Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) matchup with the Panthers. The meet is scheduled on Saturday, January 14, at 10 a.m. in Ferrum.