VFW’s charter member rides in parade Published 10:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

VFW Post 9954 was honored to have our soul surviving charter member of this post, Comrade Robert E. Tomlinson, ride in the Lunenburg County Christmas parade. The Lunenburg County Post No. 9954 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was organized on March 30, 1949 at Melodee Hall with thirty-four charter members. Pictured are, from left, Comrades Jerry Mathews and Robert E. Tomlinson, Comrades Tom Clegg, Don Westerlund and John Rennard.