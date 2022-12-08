VFW’s charter member rides in parade

Published 10:00 am Thursday, December 8, 2022

By Staff Report

VFW Post 9954 was honored to have our soul surviving charter member of this post, Comrade Robert E. Tomlinson, ride in the Lunenburg County Christmas parade. The Lunenburg County Post No. 9954 of the Veterans of Foreign Wars was organized on March 30, 1949 at Melodee Hall with thirty-four charter members. Pictured are, from left, Comrades Jerry Mathews and Robert E. Tomlinson, Comrades Tom Clegg, Don Westerlund and John Rennard.

More Lifestyles

CHS names December Student of the Month

Commodity pricing announced

Commonwealth Chorale to present ‘Carols and Cantatas’

Crewe native makes Academic All-District team

Print Article

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections

  • Calendar of Events