Federal REAL ID enforcement deadline extended Published 10:00 am Friday, December 9, 2022

Virginians interested in obtaining a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card now have two additional years to apply before federal identification requirements change at America’s airports.

In a news release today, the federal government announced the extension of the enforcement deadline for REAL ID to May 7, 2025. The REAL ID enforcement deadline was May 3, 2023. Nearly 2.8 million Virginians now have a REAL ID compliant driver’s license or identification card.

The new enforcement deadline means that, beginning May 7, 2025, Virginians who want to use their state-issued driver’s license or identification card to board a domestic flight will have to present a REAL ID compliant version of the credential, displaying a small star in the upper-right corner, when passing through Transportation Security Administration (TSA) screenings. Several other forms of ID, including a U.S. Passport, a Passport Card, and some military IDs, will also be accepted for federal identification.

In order to obtain a REAL ID, customers must visit DMV in person with certain documents which show proof of:

• Identity and Legal Presence (e.g. unexpired U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate or unexpired permanent resident card);

• Social Security Number (e.g. Social Security card or W-2 form displaying full nine digits). Note: If you’ve lost your Social Security card but know the number, DMV may be able to verify the number electronically;

• Residency – two proofs required and must display name and current Virginia residential street address (e.g. recent utility bills, mortgage statements, valid Virginia driver’s license); and

• Any name changes (e.g. marriage certificates or divorce decrees). Note: If the name on your identity document is different from your legal name, you must show proof of your name change. Multiple documents may be necessary if your name has changed more than once.

There are a variety of acceptable documents; a complete list is available at dmvNOW.com/REALID. You may also use DMV’s interactive document guide.

For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/REALID.