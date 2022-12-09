Lunenburg Republicans honor raffle winner Published 3:32 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

On Friday, Nov. 18, the Lunenburg Republican presented a Henry American Beauty rifle to Jack Dyer, the winner of the 2022 Scholarship Raffle. This is the 10th year that the Lunenburg Republicans have raised money to help kids in Lunenburg County to pay for a college education.

The first scholarship awarded was for one $500 scholarship. In 2022, the Lunenburg Republicans awarded four $1,000 scholarships. In 2023, the group plans to award seven $1,000 scholarships to students in Lunenburg County. The scholarships presented in 2023 will make $30,000 the group has awarded.

Forms to apply for the scholarships can be picked up at Central High School and at Kenston Forest in February 2023. Any student who lives in Lunenburg County can apply for a scholarship.

Lunenburg GOP Chair Mike Hankins said he appreciated all of the people who purchased raffle tickets for their help in making this possible. Present at the presentation were Delegate Tommy Wright, the winner Jack Dryer, Lunenburg Board of Supervisors Member Mike Hankins, and Delegate Otto Wachsmann.