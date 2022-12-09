Treasures on the Shelves — Let’s talk about Christmas books Published 2:34 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Christmas, Christmas time is here! Time of joy, time of cheer! It ‘s also a time to reflect on what we can do for friends and family, and those in need. We should take the time to discuss the giving and sharing aspects of this special holiday with our children. Whether your focus is on the Birth of Jesus or the coming of Santa Claus, our hearts tend to grow in this season. Hopefully, you will be able to enjoy time with family and friends, time to do family activities whether it is traveling or game night at home, enjoy the decorations and programs in the community, or attending church and giving thanks for another year.

Ripberger and Victoria public libraries have a nice variety of Christmas books available for checkout. New books are on the shelf. Those include Mariah Carey’s The Christmas Princess, Randy, the Badly Drawn Horse Reindeer!, The Christmasaurus by Tom Fletcher, and what has become a Christmas tradition, Rocky’s Road to the Big City by Jessisca Delvirginia. Rocky is based on the true story of the Saw-Whet owl that was found in the famous Rockefeller Christmas Tree . He was rescued and taken in by a wildlife rehabilitation group, Since then, several books have been written to tell his story.

For our older patrons, we have books in the Juvenile and Young Adults section of our library. The holiday theme is found in a number of books in different genres. J.K. Rowling’s The Christmas Pig is a very cute and entertaining story with hints of the vintage Velveteen Rabbit. For those who enjoy the Magic Tree House books, we have Christmas in Camelot by Mary Pope Osborne.

New Juvenile books available at the library for holiday reading include Can You Survive The Wonderful Wizard of Oz?, and Middle School Winter Blunderland by James Patterson. So while you’re relaxing and resting from the rustle and bustle of the holidays, consider reading a good book under a blanket while enjoying the warmth of a fire and hot chocolate. Have a safe and joyous holiday.

Connie Krupa is the children’s program coordinator for the Lunenburg County Public Library System. She can be reached at cckrupa@ embarqmail.com.