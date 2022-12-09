Two local doctors receive ‘Top Doc’ awards Published 1:33 pm Friday, December 9, 2022

Centra Southside Community Hospital’s Dr. Bikram Bal and Dr. Sunil Rajan received Top Doc 2023 awards. To be selected as a Top Doc, you must pass a rigorous review process. Peer to peer selection is not used, meaning each doctor featured has earned their approval based on merit. Top Docs reviews, approves and features only the most respected and highly qualified healthcare providers in the United States. Pictured are, from left, Gastroenterologist Dr. Bikram Bal, Pulmonologist Dr. Sunil Rajan and CEO Tom Angelo.