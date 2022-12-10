SVCC students learn about leadership

Published 9:23 am Saturday, December 10, 2022

By Staff Report

Seven SVCC students recently attended the Virginia Community College System Student Leadership Conference in Roanoke. Over the course of three days, they were offered the opportunity to choose from four concurrent session blocks including topics such as Solving the Leadership Puzzle, The Power of Brevity in Learning & Leadership, and Project Management & Leadership. The kick-off keynote speaker was Hoan Do, an award winning inspirational speaker, author of Succeeding the the Real World, and city finalist in NBC’s hit show, American Ninja Warrior.

