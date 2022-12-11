A box of love — Jesus keeps on blessing Published 9:00 am Sunday, December 11, 2022

Behold, how good and how pleasant it is for brethren to dwell together in unity! — Psalm 133:1.

Every day I ask Jesus to send someone into my life so that we may bless each other. I paid my credit card a date late; actually, I forgot the date. I was supposed to pay no later than the 28th, but I paid it on the 29th and was charged $25 extra. I spoke to the bank, and they reversed the charges. That was a blessing from Jesus. The lady was so kind, and we ended up talking as friends.

She told me she and her husband originally did not want any children, but God had other plans. They recently had a baby girl who is the love of their lives; they are so happy with their little darling. They have two Christmas trees, one for them and a small one that they put in baby Sandra’s room. The lady said her baby’s little tree has pink ribbons to signify that she is a girl. That made me laugh. We enjoyed our conversations, and it helped to make our day. Every mother loves talking about her children. Thank You, Jesus, for bringing someone into my life today so we may bless each other.

Later on that day I wasn’t feeling well so I made a doctor’s appointment. Unfortunately, I did not see my doctor, but her assistant, Marcy. When Marcy entered the room, she brought a burst of sunshine. She was smiling and full of confidence. She made jokes to ease some of my fears. Marcy knew I was nervous because I had another month to go for my five years of cancer.

She said, “Let’s see what we have here”, and she began to ask questions, and slowly the fear left. Marcy was new; this was my first time seeing her. She is different from my doctor. Marcy said, “Everything looked good, and I don’t feel anything. I was thankful for the good report. Thank You, Jesus, for the excellent news and for bringing another person into my life today.

I will lift up mine eyes unto the hills, from whence cometh my help. Psalm 121:1

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.