Church and Community events for the week of Dec. 14 Published 4:53 pm Wednesday, December 14, 2022

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

DECEMBER 16

COMMUNITY CHRISTMAS DINNER — The Victoria Church of the Nazarene invites all to come out to the Community Christmas Dinner on Friday, Dec. 16. The meal begins at 6 p.m. at the church fellowship hall, located at 1712 Main Street in Victoria. There will be both a take-away and eat-in option available.

FREE LOCAL MUSIC — Rosewood Tea Room, located at 11426 Courthouse Road in Lunenburg, will host musician Michael Redman on Friday, Dec. 16. Redman will be playing Christmas tunes on his saxophone. Music begins at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 18

CHRISTMAS MUSIC SERVICE — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, will feature Christmas music performed by the choir during their Sunday, Dec. 18 service. The service begins at 11 a.m.

CHURCH FELLOWSHIP DINNER — Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold worship on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 11:30 a.m. Immediately following, the church will host its annual “Fellowship Dinner”. All are welcome.

ONLINE PUPPET SKIT — The West Hill Baptist Church will present an online Christmas puppet skit, entitled “The Birth of Our King,” on Sunday, Dec. 18 at noon. Go to www. thewhbc.com for login information.

CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS PROGRAM — Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will host their annual children’s Christmas program on Sunday, Dec. 18. The event will begin at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 21

CHRISTMAS CAROLING — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, will hold a Christmas caroling event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

DECEMBER 24

CANDLELIGHT COMMUNION — Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will hold a candlelight communion service, beginning at 5 p.m.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, will hold Christmas Eve services beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — Kenbridge Christian Church, located at 519 South Broad Street in Kenbridge, will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

DECEMBER 25

ZOOM CHRISTMAS SERVICE — Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, located at 102 Aiken Road in Kenbridge, will hold Christmas Day services on ZOOM only, beginning at 8 a.m.

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, will hold Christmas Day worship services beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.