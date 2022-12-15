Mantez faces murder charges Published 8:30 am Thursday, December 15, 2022

A Lunenburg man was in court last week facing first-degree murder charges in the slaying of Marjureka White-Jennings.

According to court documents, a jury trial began in Lunenburg County Court on Monday, Dec. 5, in the case against Thomas Mantez who was charged with the December 2019 murder of his girlfriend.

Authorities found White-Jennings lying in blood on the floor with multiple stab wounds the night of Tuesday, Dec. 31, at her residence on Lunenburg County Road.

The woman’s 28-year-old boyfriend, Thomas Mantez III, was arrested at the scene and charged with Assault and Battery of a Family Member for an offense that allegedly occurred the night before.

Mantez was indicted Monday, Feb. 3, 2020 by the Lunenburg County Grand Jury for first-degree murder, shooting/stabbing in the commission of a felony, use of a firearm in commission of a murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted violent felon.

As of press time on Tuesday, Dec. 13, the court system documents have not updated the outcome of Mantez’s trial.