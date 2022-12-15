Living nativity canceled in Kenbridge: News Briefs for Dec. 16 Published 4:49 pm Thursday, December 15, 2022

There will be no live animals at Kenbridge Baptist Church this Christmas season. Church officials announced that they’ve had to cancel the annual Living Nativity program this year for several reasons.

“Due to illnesses and not having enough people to participate, we are sad to cancel our Living Nativity for this year,” church officials said in a statement. “We hope to be able to have the Living Nativity back next year.”

Kenbridge town offices will close

If you need to visit the Kenbridge Town Hall, don’t try to do it right before or after Christmas. Town offices will be closed from Friday, Dec. 23 to Monday, Dec. 26. The doors will reopen and things will get back to normal on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Kenbridge officials also said that Friday and Monday trash routes will take place on Dec. 27 instead.

Changes at Mt. Bethel

While some churches in Lunenburg County are planning to hold an in-person Christmas Day service, Mt. Bethel Baptist Church in Kenbridge isn’t one of them. The church sent out a statement saying they will hold services on ZOOM only, beginning at 8 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

The church also has updated its COVID-19 requirements for attending in-person services. Church officials said they would no longer collect COVID-19 vaccine information, meaning that unvaccinated people can attend services. Temperature checks will still happen before someone is allowed to enter the church and a medical grade mask must be worn at all times while attending services.

Where can I access Kenbridge WIFI?

The public WIFI is up and running in Kenbridge. But the question some residents have been asking is where can it be accessed? Town officials said you can use the public WIFI in a couple places. That includes the town hall parking lot, in the park and in the gym parking lot. Just search for Kenbridge Public WIFI to connect. There is no password. It’s available from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. every day.

Prescription drop-off provided

The Town of Kenbridge announced a new service for the community. Residents can drop off outdated or no longer needed prescriptions to the town hall. There is a drop-off box set up in the lobby, available from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.