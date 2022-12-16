Delta Kappa holiday paint party supports charity Published 1:02 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The local chapter of Virginia’s Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met at the Ripberger Public Library in early December for fellowship, food and a paint party designed to raise funds for the chapter’s annual charity project, the Lunenburg Library System’s Children’s Program.

There were 15 chapter members who each donated $10 to the program in order to participate in the paint party. The chapter’s treasury matched that donation of $150. The chapter raised an additional $65 at the meeting for the Children’s Program in a silent auction of seasonal items.

Connie Krupa, a chapter member who is Director of Children’s Programs for the library system, said that the total of $365 raised at the meeting would fund activities in the spring program for libraries in Kenbridge and Victoria.

The Delta Kappa Gamma Society International is an honorary organization for key women educators. The local chapter has members primarily from Lunenburg, Brunswick, Mecklenburg and Nottoway counties.