‘Giving Tree’ on display at Victoria library Published 1:00 pm Friday, December 16, 2022

The Community ‘Giving Tree’, sponsored by the Christian Women’s Fellowship of the Victoria Christian Church, is now on display at the Victoria Public Library. This year the tree is laden with warm winter accessories including stocking hats, gloves, scarves and socks that will be donated for use by students at Victoria Elementary School. The community is invited to bring similar gifts and leave them around the bottom of the tree. Participation helps children in the community’s school who are in need of warm items during the cold winter months. While at the library, be sure to look at all of the trees sponsored by a variety of community groups.