A Box of Love — My earthly father and my heavenly father Published 9:00 am Sunday, December 18, 2022

My meditation of Him shall be sweet; I will be glad in the Lord. —Psalm 104:34

While sitting on my bed crocheting this morning, I thought about Jesus and my earthly father, Arthur Pennington. I quickly put away my crocheting and moved to my computer to write.

I thought of how much my earthly father loved me and realized that although he loved me with his entire heart, my Heavenly Father loved me much more.

My earthly father did all he could to protect his family while we were growing up. He sacrificed so much to ensure we were well taken care of. But as much as he sacrificed, my heavenly Father sacrificed much more. He sacrificed His only begotten Son, so whosoever believeth in Him shall not perish but have everlasting life.

My earthly father taught me to love, but Jesus instilled love in my heart and soul. When my earthly father and I walked, he always had me walk on the inside for safety, but my Heavenly Father walked around me with His protective shield. He is my protector and my redeemer. Whom shall I fear?

After my earthly father put me to bed at night, his job was finished; this is when my Heavenly Father took over. He watched my father and me all night and woke us in the morning to begin a new day.

My earthly father could do many things with Jesus’s help, but my Heavenly Father does not require anyone’s help.

I thank Jesus for my earthly father because He helped my father to be an excellent father to his family, someone we looked up to and loved. My earthly father left me to go home to be with Jesus many years ago, but my Heavenly Father said, “He would never leave nor forsake me.”

O Lord of hosts blessed is the man that trusteth in thee. — Psalm 84:12.

Be blessed in Jesus’ name.

Mary Simmons is a columnist for The Kenbridge-Victoria Dispatch. She can be reached at aboxoflove37@gmail.com.