The Word — Christmas means different things to different people
December 18, 2022

One Christmas night, a boy asks his mom what the strange noises on the roof were. She replied. “Oh, it’s just some rain, dear.” (Get it? Rain, dear…reindeer. #badpreacherjokes).

In 1967, Stevie Wonder released “What Christmas Means to Me”. With less than 2 weeks ‘til Christmas let’s get our mind and heart right with this question: What does Christmas mean to you?

While some folks are all about the parties and the get-togethers, other folks prefer to stay home by the fireplace snuggled up on the couch. Some people enjoy Christmas music sung loud for all to hear and others feel like taking that horn blowing and shoving it up your nose. Lots of people love giving gifts and lots more simply want you to give and give and give to them. Between all the caroling, plays, parties, singing, laughing, eating, drinking, merry-ing…there are lots of opinions on what Christmas is all about. But why?

Christmas, along with most things these days, has become so commercialized that we neglect the reason we even established and set up this holiday. Now, this devotion isn’t to argue any ideas or opinions on gift giving, how much to spend, is a tree anti-biblical, how dare folks believe or not believe in Santa Clause…let’s simply focus on that question from earlier: What does Christmas mean to you?

With all the different traditions we have and enjoy, let’s not get hung up on who’s right and who’s wrong on man made traditions. At the same time, let’s come to full agreement on the most important aspect: Christmas, as the Grinch clearly proclaimed, “doesn’t come from a store. What if Christmas…perhaps… means a little bit more!” Christmas isn’t even about what Stevie sang of with all the “candles burnin’ low, lots and lots of snow”, not even the “bells ringin’”, “choirs singin’”, or even “the mistletoe”. Nope… Christmas is “All these things and more.”

Christmas means a lot of different things to a lot of different folks. But what we enjoy and what we like/love about this time of year isn’t necessarily what Christmas means.

Christmas is about The Savior of the world leaving Heaven to come to this world and show us what love truly is. Christmas is about sweet baby Jesus growing up and giving the greatest gift of all… life. Real life. Without Him and this gift we have and are nothing. Christ is the meaning of Christmas.

So enjoy your traditions over the weeks to come. But make sure Jesus Christ takes the top spot! Make sure He stays there all year too.

“That’s what Christmas means to me, my love.”

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.