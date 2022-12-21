Church and Community events for the week of Dec. 21 Published 11:25 am Wednesday, December 21, 2022

The Church and Community Events calendar is published each Wednesday. Items must be submitted by 4:30 p.m. Monday for that Wednesday’s calendar. Email events to CommunityCalendar@KVDispatch.com.

DECEMBER 21

CHRISTMAS CAROLING — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, will hold a Christmas caroling event on Wednesday, Dec. 21. The event begins at 5:30 p.m.

DECEMBER 24

CANDLELIGHT COMMUNION — Victoria Baptist Church, located at 1423 8th Street in Victoria, will hold a candlelight communion service, beginning at 5 p.m.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, will hold Christmas Eve services beginning at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.

CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICE — Kenbridge Christian Church, located at 519 South Broad Street in Kenbridge, will hold Christmas Eve services on Saturday, Dec. 24 at 7 p.m.

CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE — Victoria Christian Church will hold a Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, beginning at 5 p.m. Attendees can enjoy carols and scripture readings, as well as special vocal music by Liz Hamlett, Linda Betit-Buck, Tammy Gaulding and Sherlene Vaughan, with narration by Randy Whitlow. There will also be instrumental duets by Betsy Sheffield on piano and Anne Hamlett on the organ. The public is cordially invited to pause in the midst of Christmas preparations and “come as you are” to this serene and sacred service.

DECEMBER 25

ZOOM CHRISTMAS SERVICE — Mt. Bethel Baptist Church, located at 102 Aiken Road in Kenbridge, will hold Christmas Day services on ZOOM only, beginning at 8 a.m.

GOOD NEWS SERVICE — Victoria Church of the Nazarene will hold their Christmas Day service, entitled “Good News of Great Joy” on Sunday, Dec. 25 from 9:45 am to 10:50am. It’ll take place in the church fellowship hall, located at 1712 Main St. in Victoria. All are invited to attend as we celebrate Christ’s birth. Refreshments will be served afterwards.

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE — Kenbridge Baptist Church, located at 500 E. 5th Avenue in Kenbridge, will hold Christmas Day worship services beginning at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25.

CHRISTMAS DAY SERVICE — West Hill Baptist Church of Victoria will have Rev. Kevin Callahan as guest preacher for their Christmas Day service. The service begins at 11:45 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 25. CDC guidelines will be followed and the service can be viewed online. For more information, go to thewhbc.com.

JANUARY 1

NEW YEAR’S PRAYER BREAKFAST — Victoria Christian Church, located at 2100 Lee Avenue in Victoria, will hold a New Year’s Day Prayer Breakfast, beginning at 9 a.m.

JANUARY 8

EPIPHANY SERVICE — Victoria Christian Church, located at 2100 Lee Avenue in Victoria, will hold a special Epiphany service at 11 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 8.

ONGOING

CHURCH SERVICES — New Galilee Baptist Church, located at 4565 Plank Road in Kenbridge, has re-opened its church doors for in-person and teleconference services. These will be held every first and third Sunday, beginning at 11 a.m. Masks are required and people are asked to bring their own Bible.

CHURCH SERVICES — Oak Grove Baptist Church, located at 127 Oak Grove Road, holds worship services on each first and third Sunday at 11:30 a.m. under the leadership of Rev. Boris Bullock.

VFW MEETINGS — The VFW and VFW Auxiliary meet at 7 p.m. the fourth Tuesday of each month at VFW Post No. 9954 in Victoria. The members of the VFW and the Auxiliary share a dinner at 6:15 p.m. prior to the meeting.

LUNENBURG REPUBLICANS — The Lunenburg Republicans meet the first Tuesday of each month at the La Victoria Mexican Restaurant in Lunenburg at 6 p.m.

BETHANY BAPTIST CHURCH — Bethany Baptist Church located at 5968 Plank Road in Kenbridge holds in-person services at 11 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays. Sunday School is every Sunday at 9:30 a.m. Bring your Bible. Face masks are required and social distancing will be practiced.

ST. LUKE’S BAPTIST CHURCH — The St. Luke’s Baptist Church, formerly St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, located at 409 North Broad Street in Kenbridge conducts worship services at 11 a.m. each second and fourth Sunday. The Rev. Ricky C. Allen Sr. is the pastor of the church.

ROSEBUD BAPTIST CHURCH — Rosebud Baptist Church has re-opened for in-person and teleconference worship services at 11 a.m. every first and third Sunday. Sunday School is at 9 a.m. every Sunday via teleconference at (667) 770-1411; Access Code: 528853#. Masks are required to be worn in the building. All are welcome. The church is located at 249 Gigg Road in Dundas.

KENBRIDGE CHRISTIAN CHURCH — Kenbridge Christian Church holds one service at 10 a.m. and offers it as a drive-in service, an inside service and online service all hosted by Pastor Cameron Bailey. The drive-in worship is held in the church parking lot. The church is located at 519 S. Broad St., in Kenbridge.

WILLIAMS UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Come and worship at Williams United Methodist Church located at 4670 Longview Drive, Kenbridge. Pastor Mike Day holds traditional services at 9:30 a.m. each Sunday. All are welcome.

THRIFTS CHAPEL CHURCH — Services at Thrifts Chapel Church are now open with live string music and singing by the Poorhouse Boys and preaching by Mike Johnson. Services begin at 10 a.m. each Sunday.