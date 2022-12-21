Deaconess Mary Lou Locust Baker Published 3:42 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Deaconess Mary Lou Locust Baker, after 95 prosperous years of life, on Nov. 30, while in the midst of her extended loving and nurturing Heritage Hall family, took flight to her heavenly home.

Mary was born Nov. 8, 1927, the third child of Jannie Spencer Locust and Clinton Locust in Lunenburg County. She often shared memories of growing up a country girl enjoying family life on a 66-acre farm where they produced all their fruits, vegetables, grains, sugar cane and livestock.

At an early age she accepted Jesus Christ and joined the Bethany Baptist Church of Kenbridge. Over the years she assumed many responsibilities and remained devoted to her God. Some of her contributions were Sunday school teacher, missionary secretary, deaconess, president of the senior choir and a member of the R.E.N. Gospel Chorus. She was a praying Christian woman who often recited the 23rd Psalm and sang two of her favorite songs: “There is Not a Friend Like Jesus” and “We’ve Come This Far by Faith.”

Mary graduated from Lunenburg Training School in 1945. Initially she acquired a nurse’s aide position in a Maryland hospital. After a few years, she returned to the rural life and sought employment at Camp Pickett in Blackstone then landed a job as a seamstress at Craddock-Terry Shoe Factory in Victoria where she enjoyed making lifelong friendships. After retiring, she pursued a certificate in Child Development from Southside Virginia Community College and graduated at age 64.

In 1950, she was joined in holy matrimony to Eugene Baker of Prince Edward County. They were blessed with four children: George, Ruby, Reba and William. She loved and embraced her family and the neighborhood children.

Mary lived life to the fullest with a smile on her face. Her hobbies included gardening, cooking, sewing, dancing, photography, and playing cards and board games with the grandkids. Many admired her skillful making of macrame purses and birdcages.

Preceding her in death: her husband, parents, brother, two sisters, a nephew and a niece.

Leaving to cherish her memories are her four children, nine grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, three nieces, four nephews, a host of cousins, other relatives and friends.

Services were held Monday Dec. 5, at Bethany Baptist Church Kenbridge.

Service entrusted to S.P. Jones & Son Funeral Home Kenbridge.