The Word — Yes, it is a wonderful life Published 3:25 pm Wednesday, December 21, 2022

Have you ever watched the Christmas Classic, “It’s A Wonderful Life”?

Jimmy Stewart plays a character named George Bailey (no relation) who had aspirations of greatness, but was stuck running the old family business called “The Bailey Building and Loan,” after his father’s sudden death.

When the stock market crashed in October of 1929, the Bailey Building and Loan barely survived. But the real crisis occurred when George Bailey’s absentminded uncle misplaced $8,000 (around $100,000 today).

Knowing that he was ruined and would likely go to jail, George Bailey, decided he was worth more dead than alive, so he went to a bridge and contemplated committing suicide. Just before he jumped into the icy waters, another man jumped in ahead of him, and George saved that man’s life. The man, an angel named Clarence Oddbody, was trying to earn his wings. George tells Clarence that he wishes he’d never been born. In an effort to help George see the value of his life, Clarence, the angel, showed George what the world would be like if he had never been born. Throughout the rest of the movie we discover that George Bailey had actually lived a wonderful life, had made a significant impact on his family, friends, and the whole community. The movie wonderfully points out the difference that one person can make.

One person truly can make a world of difference in the life of someone else. There are people from your past, and even who are around you now that have made a strong, positive impact on you. One person can truly make a world of difference.

Jesus Christ did this for all mankind. Over 2,000 years ago, God came down to earth in the form of a baby. This coming Sunday we celebrate this event. It matters not if December 25th is the actual date of the birth. It matters not if you read this story out of the KJV, the NIV, the NASB, or any other translation. It doesn’t even matter if you agree or disagree with decorating, throwing parties, exchanging gifts, or other manmade traditions. What does matter is what Christmas is all about. One person coming to this earth and making a difference for all time.

You can be the one person who makes a difference in the lives around you. Jesus tells in John 10:10, “I have come so they can have life. I want them to have it in the fullest possible way.” There are folks in your life who don’t yet know what the fullness of life truly is. Won’t you be their one? Truly show them what Christmas means. Be onewho makes a difference in others.

Rev. J. Cameron Bailey is pastor of Kenbridge Christian Church. He can be reached at jamescameronbailey@gmail.com.