Lunenburg native earns doctorate Published 8:29 am Thursday, December 22, 2022

Ronald Travell Kaipo Morrison, the son of Ronald B. and Yolinda M. Morrison of Kenbridge, has completed doctoral studies through the School of Education at Liberty University in Lynchburg. He has earned the Doctor of Education degree with a cognate in educational leadership. Dr. Morrison is a 2000 honor graduate of Central of Lunenburg High School. In 2005, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in English education from Longwood University in Farmville and in 2011, he graduated from Averett University in Danville, with a Master of Education degree in curriculum design and instruction. In 2019, he obtained a Master of Arts degree in English language and literature from Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Dr. Morrison has taught English at the secondary level in southside Virginia for sixteen years, beginning in Brunswick County. He is currently an English teacher at Nottoway High School in Crewe, where he was honored as the 2021 Teacher of the Year — both for the high school and the entire school division. He also serves as a lead teacher for Nottoway County Public Schools, a mentor teacher, an English department chair and the head varsity cheerleading coach. In addition, he is an adjunct instructor of college composition through Southside Virginia Community College. As a veteran educator, Dr. Morrison has taught all levels of English from eighth grade to college and has worked with an array of learners — from the highest-achieving honors student to the continuation kid standing at the precipice of dropping out of school. His experiences in the field led him to identify a pressing problem in education for his doctoral research — one to which he has tirelessly committed himself to resolving: improving the standardized writing scores of African American male high school students.

Dr. Morrison successfully defended his doctoral manuscript on June 24, and the School of Education at Liberty University conferred upon him his doctoral degree with “High Distinction” on July 20. Because Liberty holds only one commencement ceremony in the spring of each year, Dr. Morrison will walk and be hooded by his advising professor in May 2023. Dr. Morrison is the grandson of the late John H. and Mattie H. Morrison of Kenbridge. He is the nephew of Annette H. King of South Hill; Denton R. Andrews of Kenbridge; and Cecil W. Andrews of Dumfries. He is the godson of CasSandra H. King of Richmond.